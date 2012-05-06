May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Serie A on Sunday. Atalanta Bergamo 0 Lazio 2 Bologna 2 Napoli 0 Cagliari 0 Juventus 2 Inter Milan 4 AC Milan 2 Novara 3 Cesena 0 Palermo 4 Chievo Verona 4 Siena 0 Parma 2 Udinese 2 Genoa 0 Saturday, May 5 AS Roma 2 Catania 2 Lecce 0 Fiorentina 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Juventus 37 22 15 0 65 19 81 2 AC Milan 37 23 8 6 72 32 77 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 37 17 10 10 50 35 61 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 37 17 8 12 53 46 59 5 Napoli 37 15 13 9 64 45 58 ------------------------- 6 Inter Milan 37 17 7 13 57 52 58 ------------------------- 7 AS Roma 37 15 8 14 57 52 53 8 Parma 37 14 11 12 53 53 53 9 Bologna 37 13 12 12 41 42 51 10 Catania 37 11 15 11 47 50 48 11 Atalanta Bergamo 37 13 13 11 40 40 46 12 Chievo Verona 37 11 13 13 34 45 46 13 Fiorentina 37 11 12 14 37 43 45 14 Siena 37 11 11 15 44 43 44 15 Palermo 37 11 10 16 52 60 43 16 Cagliari 37 10 12 15 37 46 42 17 Genoa 37 10 9 18 48 69 39 ------------------------- 18 Lecce 37 8 12 17 40 55 36 R19 Novara 37 7 11 19 34 63 32 R20 Cesena 37 4 10 23 22 57 22 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation