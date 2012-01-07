Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Jan 7 Serie A result and standings on Saturday. Inter Milan 5 Parma 0 Siena 4 Lazio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AC Milan 16 10 4 2 35 16 34 2 Juventus 16 9 7 0 27 11 34 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 16 9 5 2 20 9 32 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 17 8 6 3 24 17 30 5 Inter Milan 17 9 2 6 27 19 29 ------------------------- 6 Napoli 16 6 6 4 29 18 24 ------------------------- 7 AS Roma 16 7 3 6 21 19 24 8 Catania 16 5 7 4 20 23 22 9 Palermo 16 6 3 7 18 20 21 10 Genoa 16 6 3 7 19 24 21 11 Atalanta Bergamo 16 6 8 2 23 19 20 12 Chievo Verona 16 5 5 6 13 18 20 13 Parma 17 5 4 8 21 31 19 14 Fiorentina 16 4 6 6 15 15 18 15 Cagliari 16 4 6 6 12 17 18 16 Siena 17 4 6 7 18 16 18 17 Bologna 16 4 3 9 14 24 15 ------------------------- 18 Novara 16 2 6 8 17 29 12 19 Cesena 16 3 3 10 8 20 12 20 Lecce 16 2 3 11 17 33 9 ------------------------- Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday Udinese v Cesena (1130) AS Roma v Chievo Verona (1400) Atalanta Bergamo v AC Milan (1400) Bologna v Catania (1400) Cagliari v Genoa (1400) Lecce v Juventus (1400) Novara v Fiorentina (1400) Palermo v Napoli (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.