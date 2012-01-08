Jan 8 Results and standings from Serie A on
Sunday
AS Roma 2 Chievo Verona 0
Atalanta Bergamo 0 AC Milan 2
Bologna 2 Catania 0
Cagliari 3 Genoa 0
Lecce 0 Juventus 1
Novara 0 Fiorentina 3
Palermo 1 Napoli 3
Udinese 4 Cesena 1
Saturday, January 7
Inter Milan 5 Parma 0
Siena 4 Lazio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AC Milan 17 11 4 2 37 16 37
2 Juventus 17 10 7 0 28 11 37
-------------------------
3 Udinese 17 10 5 2 24 10 35
-------------------------
4 Lazio 17 8 6 3 24 17 30
5 Inter Milan 17 9 2 6 27 19 29
-------------------------
6 Napoli 17 7 6 4 32 19 27
-------------------------
7 AS Roma 17 8 3 6 23 19 27
8 Catania 17 5 7 5 20 25 22
9 Fiorentina 17 5 6 6 18 15 21
10 Cagliari 17 5 6 6 15 17 21
11 Palermo 17 6 3 8 19 23 21
12 Genoa 17 6 3 8 19 27 21
13 Atalanta Bergamo 17 6 8 3 23 21 20
14 Chievo Verona 17 5 5 7 13 20 20
15 Parma 17 5 4 8 21 31 19
16 Siena 17 4 6 7 18 16 18
17 Bologna 17 5 3 9 16 24 18
-------------------------
18 Novara 17 2 6 9 17 32 12
19 Cesena 17 3 3 11 9 24 12
20 Lecce 17 2 3 12 17 34 9
-------------------------
Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
