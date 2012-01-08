Jan 8 Results and standings from Serie A on Sunday AS Roma 2 Chievo Verona 0 Atalanta Bergamo 0 AC Milan 2 Bologna 2 Catania 0 Cagliari 3 Genoa 0 Lecce 0 Juventus 1 Novara 0 Fiorentina 3 Palermo 1 Napoli 3 Udinese 4 Cesena 1

Saturday, January 7 Inter Milan 5 Parma 0 Siena 4 Lazio 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AC Milan 17 11 4 2 37 16 37 2 Juventus 17 10 7 0 28 11 37 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 17 10 5 2 24 10 35 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 17 8 6 3 24 17 30 5 Inter Milan 17 9 2 6 27 19 29 ------------------------- 6 Napoli 17 7 6 4 32 19 27 ------------------------- 7 AS Roma 17 8 3 6 23 19 27 8 Catania 17 5 7 5 20 25 22 9 Fiorentina 17 5 6 6 18 15 21 10 Cagliari 17 5 6 6 15 17 21 11 Palermo 17 6 3 8 19 23 21 12 Genoa 17 6 3 8 19 27 21 13 Atalanta Bergamo 17 6 8 3 23 21 20 14 Chievo Verona 17 5 5 7 13 20 20 15 Parma 17 5 4 8 21 31 19 16 Siena 17 4 6 7 18 16 18 17 Bologna 17 5 3 9 16 24 18 ------------------------- 18 Novara 17 2 6 9 17 32 12 19 Cesena 17 3 3 11 9 24 12 20 Lecce 17 2 3 12 17 34 9 ------------------------- Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

