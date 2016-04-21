Soccer-Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez arrested
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Thursday Thursday, April 21 AC Milan 0 Carpi 0 Wednesday, April 20 AS Roma 3 Torino 2 Chievo Verona 5 Frosinone 1 Empoli 1 Verona 0 Genoa 1 Inter Milan 0 Juventus 3 Lazio 0 Palermo 2 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Sassuolo 0 Sampdoria 0 Udinese 2 Fiorentina 1 Tuesday, April 19 Napoli 6 Bologna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 34 26 4 4 65 17 82 2 Napoli 34 22 7 5 72 29 73 ------------------------- 3 AS Roma 34 19 11 4 73 38 68 ------------------------- 4 Inter Milan 34 18 7 9 44 31 61 ------------------------- 5 Fiorentina 34 17 8 9 55 38 59 ------------------------- 6 AC Milan 34 14 11 9 43 35 53 ------------------------- 7 Sassuolo 34 12 13 9 41 38 49 8 Chievo Verona 34 13 9 12 43 41 48 9 Lazio 34 13 9 12 44 45 48 10 Genoa 34 12 7 15 39 41 43 11 Empoli 34 11 9 14 37 45 42 12 Torino 34 11 9 14 44 47 42 13 Udinese 34 10 8 16 31 49 38 14 Atalanta Bergamo 34 9 11 14 36 43 38 15 Sampdoria 34 9 10 15 46 50 37 16 Bologna 34 10 7 17 31 44 37 17 Carpi 34 7 11 16 33 51 32 ------------------------- 18 Frosinone 34 8 6 20 32 66 30 19 Palermo 34 7 8 19 31 63 29 20 Verona 34 3 13 18 28 57 22 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 23 Inter Milan v Udinese (1845) Sunday, April 24 Frosinone v Palermo (1030) Atalanta Bergamo v Chievo Verona (1300) Bologna v Genoa (1300) Sampdoria v Lazio (1300) Torino v Sassuolo (1300) Fiorentina v Juventus (1845) Monday, April 25 AS Roma v Napoli (1300) Verona v AC Milan (1500) Carpi v Empoli (1700)
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
MADRID, Feb 3 La Liga has announced it will guarantee the safety of Ukraine international striker Roman Zozulya if he decides to play for Rayo Vallecano, after protests triggered by an erroneous media report that he was a neo-Nazi sympathiser.
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 3 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28 4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26 5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21 6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5