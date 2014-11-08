UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 2 Sassuolo 0 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 10 8 1 1 18 4 25 2 AS Roma 10 7 1 2 16 6 22 ------------------------- 3 Sampdoria 11 5 5 1 14 8 20 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 10 6 1 3 20 11 19 5 Napoli 10 5 3 2 19 12 18 ------------------------- 6 Genoa 10 5 3 2 14 10 18 ------------------------- 7 AC Milan 11 4 5 2 20 16 17 8 Udinese 10 5 1 4 13 13 16 9 Inter Milan 10 4 3 3 15 12 15 10 Fiorentina 10 3 4 3 10 9 13 11 Verona 10 3 4 3 11 16 13 12 Torino 10 3 3 4 7 9 12 13 Palermo 10 3 3 4 11 17 12 14 Sassuolo 11 2 6 3 10 15 12 15 Atalanta Bergamo 11 2 4 5 4 11 10 16 Cagliari 10 2 3 5 16 16 9 17 Empoli 10 1 4 5 10 18 7 ------------------------- 18 Cesena 10 1 4 5 7 16 7 19 Parma 10 2 0 8 14 21 6 20 Chievo Verona 10 1 2 7 6 15 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Cagliari v Genoa (1130) Chievo Verona v Cesena (1400) Empoli v Lazio (1400) Juventus v Parma (1400) Palermo v Udinese (1400) Fiorentina v Napoli (1700) AS Roma v Torino (1945) Inter Milan v Verona (1945)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
