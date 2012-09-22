Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Juventus 2 Chievo Verona 0 Parma 1 Fiorentina 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 4 4 0 0 11 2 12 2 Napoli 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 ------------------------- 3 Lazio 3 3 0 0 7 1 9 ------------------------- 4 Sampdoria 3 3 0 0 6 3 8 5 Fiorentina 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 ------------------------- 6 Inter Milan 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 ------------------------- 7 AS Roma 3 1 1 1 7 6 4 8 Catania 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 9 Parma 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 10 Torino 3 1 1 1 3 2 3 11 AC Milan 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 12 Genoa 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 13 Bologna 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 14 Chievo Verona 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 15 Atalanta Bergamo 3 1 1 1 2 2 2 16 Cagliari 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 17 Udinese 3 0 1 2 4 8 1 ------------------------- 18 Palermo 3 0 1 2 1 7 1 19 Pescara 3 0 0 3 2 9 0 20 Siena 3 0 2 1 3 4 -4 ------------------------- Note: Siena deducted 6 points. Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 2 points. Note: Torino deducted 1 point. Note: Sampdoria deducted 1 point. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Sampdoria v Torino (1030) Atalanta Bergamo v Palermo (1300) Bologna v Pescara (1300) Cagliari v AS Roma (1300) Catania v Napoli (1300) Inter Milan v Siena (1300) Udinese v AC Milan (1300) Lazio v Genoa (1845)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
