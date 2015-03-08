Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Cesena 0 Palermo 0 Chievo Verona 0 AS Roma 0 Empoli 1 Genoa 1 Napoli 2 Inter Milan 2 Parma 0 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Udinese 3 Torino 2 Saturday, March 7 AC Milan 2 Verona 2 Sampdoria 2 Cagliari 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 25 17 7 1 52 14 58 2 AS Roma 26 13 11 2 38 19 50 ------------------------- 3 Napoli 26 13 7 6 46 33 46 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 25 13 4 8 43 27 43 5 Fiorentina 25 11 9 5 37 24 42 ------------------------- 6 Sampdoria 26 10 12 4 34 28 42 ------------------------- 7 Genoa 25 9 10 6 37 30 37 8 Inter Milan 26 9 9 8 41 34 36 9 Torino 26 9 9 8 30 28 36 10 AC Milan 26 8 11 7 37 32 35 11 Palermo 26 8 11 7 38 39 35 12 Udinese 25 8 7 10 29 34 31 13 Sassuolo 25 6 11 8 29 38 29 14 Empoli 26 5 14 7 26 28 29 15 Verona 26 7 8 11 31 46 29 16 Chievo Verona 26 6 8 12 18 30 26 17 Atalanta Bergamo 26 5 9 12 22 37 24 ------------------------- 18 Cagliari 26 4 8 14 32 49 20 19 Cesena 26 4 8 14 24 47 20 20 Parma * 24 3 3 18 20 47 11 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 9 Lazio v Fiorentina (1800) Juventus v Sassuolo (2000)
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S