Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Feb 22 Serie A results and standings on Wednesday Siena 0 Catania 1
Tuesday Bologna 2 Fiorentina 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AC Milan 24 15 5 4 48 21 50 2 Juventus 23 13 10 0 36 14 49 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 24 12 6 6 34 22 42 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 24 12 6 6 38 29 42 5 AS Roma 24 11 5 8 37 27 38 ------------------------- 6 Napoli 24 9 10 5 41 24 37 ------------------------- 7 Inter Milan 24 11 3 10 34 33 36 8 Palermo 24 10 4 10 38 35 34 9 Cagliari 24 7 10 7 22 24 31 10 Catania 23 7 9 7 29 32 30 11 Chievo Verona 24 8 6 10 20 30 30 12 Genoa 24 9 3 12 31 44 30 13 Fiorentina 23 7 7 9 23 24 28 14 Bologna 23 7 7 9 23 26 28 15 Parma 23 7 7 9 27 35 28 16 Atalanta Bergamo 24 8 10 6 26 27 28 17 Siena 24 5 8 11 23 27 23 ------------------------- 18 Lecce 24 5 6 13 26 39 21 19 Novara 24 3 8 13 20 42 17 20 Cesena 23 4 4 15 16 37 16 ------------------------- Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
