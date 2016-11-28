UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Inter Milan 4 Fiorentina 2 Napoli 1 Sassuolo 1 Sunday, November 27 AS Roma 3 Pescara 2 Bologna 0 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Cagliari 2 Udinese 1 Crotone 1 Sampdoria 1 Genoa 3 Juventus 1 Palermo 0 Lazio 1 Saturday, November 26 Empoli 1 AC Milan 4 Torino 2 Chievo Verona 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 14 11 0 3 29 12 33 2 AS Roma 14 9 2 3 33 16 29 ------------------------- 3 AC Milan 14 9 2 3 25 18 29 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 14 8 4 2 27 14 28 ------------------------- 5 Atalanta Bergamo 14 9 1 4 23 14 28 ------------------------- 6 Torino 14 7 4 3 31 17 25 ------------------------- 7 Napoli 14 7 4 3 24 15 25 8 Inter Milan 14 6 3 5 22 18 21 9 Fiorentina 13 5 5 3 20 15 20 10 Genoa 13 5 4 4 17 15 19 11 Sampdoria 14 5 4 5 17 20 19 12 Cagliari 14 6 1 7 22 31 19 13 Chievo Verona 14 5 3 6 14 16 18 14 Bologna 14 4 4 6 14 21 16 15 Udinese 14 4 3 7 18 23 15 16 Sassuolo 14 4 2 8 17 26 14 17 Empoli 14 2 4 8 7 21 10 ------------------------- 18 Pescara 14 1 4 9 11 26 7 19 Crotone 14 1 3 10 11 27 6 20 Palermo 14 1 3 10 10 27 6 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.