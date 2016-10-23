Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 AS Roma 4 Palermo 1 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Inter Milan 1 Bologna 1 Sassuolo 1 Cagliari 3 Fiorentina 5 Crotone 1 Napoli 2 Empoli 0 Chievo Verona 0 Torino 2 Lazio 2 Udinese 3 Pescara 1 Saturday, October 22 AC Milan 1 Juventus 0 Sampdoria 2 Genoa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 9 7 0 2 17 6 21 2 AS Roma 9 6 1 2 23 11 19 ------------------------- 3 AC Milan 9 6 1 2 16 11 19 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 9 5 2 2 17 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Torino 9 4 3 2 19 11 15 ------------------------- 6 Lazio 9 4 3 2 16 10 15 ------------------------- 7 Chievo Verona 9 4 2 3 10 9 14 8 Atalanta Bergamo 9 4 1 4 12 13 13 9 Sassuolo 9 4 1 4 12 14 13 10 Cagliari 9 4 1 4 16 19 13 11 Fiorentina 8 3 3 2 11 9 12 12 Genoa 8 3 3 2 9 7 12 13 Bologna 9 3 3 3 10 13 12 14 Inter Milan 9 3 2 4 11 12 11 15 Sampdoria 9 3 2 4 10 12 11 16 Udinese 9 3 1 5 10 15 10 17 Pescara 9 1 4 4 9 14 7 ------------------------- 18 Empoli 9 1 3 5 2 11 6 19 Palermo 9 1 3 5 6 16 6 20 Crotone 9 0 1 8 7 20 1 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation