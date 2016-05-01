May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 AC Milan 3 Frosinone 3 Empoli 0 Bologna 0 Juventus 2 Carpi 0 Lazio 2 Inter Milan 0 Palermo 2 Sampdoria 0 Sassuolo 1 Verona 0 Saturday, April 30 Chievo Verona 0 Fiorentina 0 Udinese 1 Torino 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Juventus 36 28 4 4 69 18 88 2 Napoli 35 22 7 6 72 30 73 ------------------------- 3 AS Roma 35 20 11 4 74 38 71 ------------------------- 4 Inter Milan 36 19 7 10 47 34 64 ------------------------- 5 Fiorentina 36 17 9 10 56 40 60 ------------------------- 6 Sassuolo 36 14 13 9 45 39 55 ------------------------- 7 AC Milan 36 14 12 10 47 40 54 8 Lazio 36 14 9 13 47 47 51 9 Chievo Verona 36 13 10 13 43 42 49 10 Torino 36 12 9 15 50 51 45 11 Genoa 35 12 7 16 39 43 43 12 Empoli 36 11 10 15 37 46 43 13 Atalanta Bergamo 35 10 11 14 37 43 41 14 Bologna 36 11 8 17 33 44 41 15 Sampdoria 36 10 10 16 48 53 40 16 Udinese 36 10 8 18 33 57 38 17 Carpi 36 8 11 17 34 53 35 ------------------------- 18 Palermo 36 9 8 19 35 63 35 19 Frosinone 36 8 7 21 35 71 31 R20 Verona 36 4 13 19 30 59 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 2 Genoa v AS Roma (1700) Napoli v Atalanta Bergamo (1900)