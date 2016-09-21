Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 AS Roma 4 Crotone 0 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Palermo 1 Bologna 2 Sampdoria 0 Chievo Verona 2 Sassuolo 1 Empoli 0 Inter Milan 2 Genoa 0 Napoli 0 Juventus 4 Cagliari 0 Pescara 0 Torino 0 Udinese 2 Fiorentina 2 Tuesday, September 20 AC Milan 2 Lazio 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 5 4 0 1 11 4 12 2 Napoli 5 3 2 0 12 5 11 ------------------------- 3 AS Roma 5 3 1 1 13 5 10 ------------------------- 4 Chievo Verona 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 ------------------------- 5 Inter Milan 5 3 1 1 7 5 10 ------------------------- 6 AC Milan 5 3 0 2 8 7 9 ------------------------- 7 Bologna 5 3 0 2 7 9 9 8 Genoa 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 9 Fiorentina 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 10 Lazio 5 2 1 2 8 7 7 11 Udinese 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 12 Sampdoria 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 13 Sassuolo 5 2 0 3 5 8 6 14 Torino 5 1 2 2 8 6 5 15 Pescara 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 16 Palermo 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 17 Cagliari 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 ------------------------- 18 Empoli 5 1 1 3 2 6 4 19 Atalanta Bergamo 5 1 0 4 6 11 3 20 Crotone 5 0 1 4 3 11 1 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 24 Palermo v Juventus (1600) Napoli v Chievo Verona (1845) Sunday, September 25 Torino v AS Roma (1030) Genoa v Pescara (1300) Inter Milan v Bologna (1300) Lazio v Empoli (1300) Sassuolo v Udinese (1300) Fiorentina v AC Milan (1845) Monday, September 26 Crotone v Atalanta Bergamo (1700) Cagliari v Sampdoria (1900)