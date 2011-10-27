Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Oct 27 Serie A results and standings on Thursday. Palermo 2 Lecce 0
Played on Wednesday AC Milan 4 Parma 1 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Inter Milan 1 Cesena 1 Cagliari 1 Chievo Verona 0 Bologna 1 Genoa 2 AS Roma 1 Lazio 1 Catania 1 Napoli 2 Udinese 0 Novara 1 Siena 1
Played on Tuesday Juventus 2 Fiorentina 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 8 4 4 0 13 6 16 2 Udinese 8 4 3 1 10 3 15 ------------------------- 3 Lazio 8 4 3 1 12 8 15 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 8 4 2 2 12 5 14 5 AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 12 14 ------------------------- 6 Cagliari 8 3 4 1 9 6 13 ------------------------- 7 Palermo 8 4 1 3 11 10 13 8 Genoa 8 3 3 2 13 11 12 9 AS Roma 8 3 2 3 9 8 11 10 Catania 8 2 5 1 10 11 11 11 Siena 8 2 4 2 7 5 10 12 Atalanta Bergamo 8 4 3 1 11 9 9 13 Fiorentina 8 2 3 3 9 8 9 14 Chievo Verona 8 2 3 3 6 7 9 15 Parma 8 3 0 5 10 17 9 16 Inter Milan 8 2 2 4 10 14 8 17 Bologna 8 2 1 5 5 12 7 ------------------------- 18 Novara 8 1 3 4 11 16 6 19 Lecce 8 1 1 6 6 15 4 20 Cesena 8 0 3 5 3 10 3 ------------------------- Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Saturday AS Roma v AC Milan (1700) Catania v Napoli (1700) Inter Milan v Juventus (1945)
Playing on Sunday Siena v Chievo Verona (1130) Bologna v Atalanta Bergamo (1400) Fiorentina v Genoa (1400) Lecce v Novara (1400) Parma v Cesena (1400) Udinese v Palermo (1400) Cagliari v Lazio (1945)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5