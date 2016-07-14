July 14 - Defender Juan Jesus is set to join AS Roma from rivals Inter Milan, after the Roman club said the Brazillian had arrived at their training camp on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old struggled to break through into the starting line-up under manager Roberto Mancini last season, making just 19 appearances in the league, after being a regular for three seasons at the San Siro.

Local media reports said that the defender will join Roma on a loan deal, with an option of a permanent move.

"On Wednesday afternoon defender Juan Jesus left Inter's pre-season base in Riscone di Brunico and... arrived at Roma's training camp in Pinzolo," Roma said on their website (www.asroma.com).

The central defender, who can also play as a left full-back, joined Inter from Brazilian side Internacional in January 2012. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)