Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
AS Roma winger Mohamed Salah will be sidelined for three weeks due to an ankle injury, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday (www.asroma.com).
The 24-year-old Egypt international has scored eight goals in 14 league appearances this season.
Salah will miss Italian league games against local rivals Lazio on Sunday, AC Milan and champions Juventus, as well as the Europa league match against Astra Giurgiu.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.