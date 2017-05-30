Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
ROME May 30 AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti stepped down on Tuesday, two days after leading his side to a second-place finish in Serie A.
“Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma’s history," said Roma President James Pallotta in a statement on the club's website.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne;Editing by Peter Rutherford; )
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.