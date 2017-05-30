ROME May 30 AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti stepped down on Tuesday, two days after leading his side to a second-place finish in Serie A.

“Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma’s history," said Roma President James Pallotta in a statement on the club's website.

