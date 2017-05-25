ROME May 25 AS Roma's talismanic playmaker Francesco Totti has confirmed that Sunday's Serie A match at home to Genoa will be his last after 25 years at the club but left his future shrouded in mystery by saying he was ready for a "new challenge."

The 40-year-old gave no clues as to whether the new challenge would be a director's role at Roma or playing at a different club, something which has always been considered unthinkable for one of soccer's most loyal players.

"From Monday, I'm ready to go again. I'm ready for a new challenge," said Totti on his Twitter feed. "Roma-Genoa, Sunday May 28, 2017, the last time I can wear Roma's jersey."

Totti added: "I can't tell you in a few words how much these colours mean, meant and will always mean to me."

"I just feel that my love for football never fades. It's a passion, my passion. It's so deep I can't imagine not fuelling it any longer. Ever." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)