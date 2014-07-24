ROME, July 24 AS Roma have signed Cagliari defender Davide Astori on a season-long loan with the option to buy, the Serie A clubs said on Thursday.

Roma's bitter local rivals Lazio had been strongly linked with a move for the centre back.

"The club can confirm that it has sold Davide Astori to AS Roma on a one-year loan with the right to buy," Cagliari said in a statement.

"Cagliari would like to thank Astori for his professionalism, devotion and gratitude that he has shown right until the end."

Roma announced that they will pay the Sardinian club two million euros ($2.69 million) for the loan, after which they will be able to buy the 27-year-old for a further five million euros at the end of next season.

Astori, who spent six years at Cagliari and has been a consistent performer at the back, looked set to sign for Lazio in a deal worth between five and six million euros.

Yet media reports surfaced on Wednesday that Roma had hijacked the deal after Cagliari ended negotiations with Lazio.

The deal has enraged Lazio's already-unhappy fan base, who have been boycotting the club's Stadio Olimpico in protest at what they see as president Claudio Lotito's poor management.

The club have so far only sold around 500 season tickets for next season, according to reports.

Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare was challenged by a small group of supporters late on Wednesday, and told them that he would resign if the club's close-season transfer market activity was not up to standard, media reports said.

Roma finished second in Serie A last season and have been strengthening their squad in preparation for a renewed title bid and their return to the Champions League, signing former England left back Ashley Cole, Seydou Keita, Juan Iturbe, Urby Emanuelson and Salih Ucan. ($1 = 0.7427 Euros) (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Toby Davis)