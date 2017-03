ROME Jan 18 AS Roma are on the verge of signing Brazilian Michel Bastos, who had looked set to sign for rivals Napoli on loan, coach Rudi Garcia said after Saturday's 3-0 Serie A victory over Livorno.

"We're still waiting for it to be made official," Frenchman Garcia told reporters regarding the 30-year-old former Brazil international, who plays for Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates and can be deployed at fullback or as a winger.

"He's a player I've followed since he left Lille," added Garcia. "He's played at Lyon, in Germany with Schalke and I knew we always had a chance with him and that he wanted to return to Europe. He's not only a top player but also a good man."

Roma's win over lowly Livorno put them five points behind leaders Juventus, who host Sampdoria in Saturday's late game. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)