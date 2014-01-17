ROME Jan 17 Unsettled defender Nicolas Burdisso could start for AS Roma in their Serie A clash with struggling Livorno on Saturday (1800 GMT), manager Rudi Garcia said.

Argentine international Burdisso has only made five appearances this season as new signing Mehdi Benatia has struck up a solid central defensive partnership with Leandro Castan, and is looking for a move to keep his chances of a World Cup place alive.

"Burdisso is a great professional and could play tomorrow, Tuesday and next Sunday. It's normal that a player who isn't playing much would think about his situation," Garcia told a news conference on Friday.

"We've spoken to (sporting director Walter) Sabatini and I asked him to leave him here to play for the next three matches and then we will see, we'll talk and see about what we may or may not want to do on the transfer market."

Roma are boosted by the return of Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi and Brazilian defender Leandro Castan, who are available after serving their suspensions following their sending offs during the 3-0 defeat at Juventus, who they host on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup.

Roma are in second place in Serie A on 44 points, eight points behind champions and league leaders Juve, who host Sampdoria on Saturday (1945 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)