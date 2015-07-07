ROME, July 7 AS Roma defender Leandro Castan says he is confident and ready to resume his career after recovering from a brain operation last December.

The Brazilian underwent neurosurgery to remove a cavernoma, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels found in the brain, after suffering an acute bout of dizziness in a match against Empoli in September, his only appearance last season.

"I'm very confident about the success of my operation and the future," he told reporters as Roma began pre-season training on Tuesday.

"It gives me goosebumps just thinking about playing again. I can't wait, I've never been afraid of making a mistake. I'm confident I can return to my level."

The 28-year-old added: "I underwent the operation because I want to stay here and play football, otherwise I'd be on a sofa in Brazil with my feet up.

"I thought I would be able to return more quickly after the operation, but even now I'm working very hard to get back to my level as soon as possible.

"I hope to be there by the first day of the season - I've given up my vacation to be ready. Right now I feel good after a tough training session."

According to the website of Britain's National Health Service (NHS), a typical cavernoma looks like a blackberry and can vary in diameter from a few millimetres to several centimetres.

It can cause seizures, balance problems, weakness, slurred speech, numbness, vision problems, or a haemorrhagic stroke.

Roma, Serie A runners-up for each of the last two seasons, will play pre-season matches in Australia and Indonesia.

"Australia might seem strange but it shows that we are a great club; there's a brand to promote, just like in Indonesia," said coach Rudi Garcia, who is starting his third season in charge.

"This is the best part of our job, building the team spirit and the way we want to play - a spectacular style with a winning mentality."

