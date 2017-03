ROME, July 7 Former England defender Ashley Cole has signed a two-year deal with AS Roma after leaving Chelsea as a free agent at the end of last season.

"AS Roma announces that it has signed a two-year contract with Ashley Cole," the club said in a brief statement on Monday.

"The agreement also includes the option for the club to extend the contract for another season."

According to Italian media, Cole will earn 2.3 million euros ($3.14 million) a year with the Champions League qualifiers.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros)