ROME Feb 1 AS Roma left-back Dodo could be out for nearly two months after suffering a thigh injury this week, Italian media reported on Saturday.

"Dodo underwent diagnostic procedures today which revealed a grade II hamstring strain in his left thigh. The Brazilian has already started having therapy," the club said in a statement.

A Roma spokesman declined to confirm the player could be sidelined for up to eight weeks and said: "We can't yet offer a prognosis of how long the defender will be out."

The injury is a blow to the Serie A title-chasing club, who already have Italian international left-back Federico Balzaretti out for two months after a sports hernia operation.

Vasilis Torosidis is favourite to get the nod in Dodo's position after an impressive display in Roma's 1-0 win against Juventus in the Italian Cup quarter-finals, with new signing Michel Bastos starting on the bench. (Reporting by Terry Daley; +393393161428)