MILAN Dec 19 AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia has won his appeal against a two-match ban imposed for allegedly clashing with a steward after his side's Serie A win at Genoa last Sunday, the Italian Football Federation said on Friday.

The Frenchman will be back on the bench for second-placed Roma's clash at home to AC Milan on Saturday.

Garcia's ban was lifted after the steward retracted his claims.

