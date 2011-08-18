ROME Aug 18 AS Roma became the first Serie A
club to be foreign owned on Thursday after an American group
fronted by Boston businessman Thomas DiBenedetto finally put pen
to paper on a takeover that had dragged on for months.
DiBenedetto's four-man group had struck a deal with
UniCredit bank in April to take a 67 percent share of the club,
with the Americans controlling 60 percent of the new consortium.
UniCredit, who retain the remaining 40 per cent, had last year
taken on the Sensi family's majority share in the club in return
for cancelling their debt.
"We have concluded all the formalities, the price has been
paid and the equity distributed," Roberto Cappelli, the
UniCredit lawyer who is acting as Roma's interim president, said
in a statement on the club's website (www.asroma.it).
"The operation has lasted nine months, like a difficult
pregnancy, but we have finally reached our goal."
(Reporting by Richard Allen, editing by Pritha Sarkar)