ROME Aug 18 AS Roma became the first Serie A club to be foreign owned on Thursday after an American group fronted by Boston businessman Thomas DiBenedetto finally put pen to paper on a takeover that had dragged on for months.

DiBenedetto's four-man group had struck a deal with UniCredit bank in April to take a 67 percent share of the club, with the Americans controlling 60 percent of the new consortium. UniCredit, who retain the remaining 40 per cent, had last year taken on the Sensi family's majority share in the club in return for cancelling their debt.

"We have concluded all the formalities, the price has been paid and the equity distributed," Roberto Cappelli, the UniCredit lawyer who is acting as Roma's interim president, said in a statement on the club's website (www.asroma.it).

"The operation has lasted nine months, like a difficult pregnancy, but we have finally reached our goal." (Reporting by Richard Allen, editing by Pritha Sarkar)