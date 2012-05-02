ROME May 2 The future of AS Roma manager Luis Enrique was again t he subject of speculation after he made cryptic comments before his team's goalless draw with Chievo Verona on Tuesday.

"There are only two possibilities: stay or go. I know 100 percent what I'm going to do, but I won't tell you. I haven't even told the team, otherwise the whole world would know a minute later," Enrique told reporters before the match, which was played in awful conditions on a rain-sodden pitch.

Roma have lost 14 games this season and are almost certainly out of the race for the third Champions League spot but the club have continued to back Enrique in the face of mounting criticism.

"The first step is deal with this issue with him, convince him and find out what the real reasons (for him thinking about leaving) for this are," said Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini.

"We want him to be our manager but if it isn't to be we will have to choose someone else." (Editing by Ed Osmond)