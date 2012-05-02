ROME May 2 The future of AS Roma manager Luis
Enrique was again t he subject of speculation after he made
cryptic comments before his team's goalless draw with Chievo
Verona on Tuesday.
"There are only two possibilities: stay or go. I know 100
percent what I'm going to do, but I won't tell you. I haven't
even told the team, otherwise the whole world would know a
minute later," Enrique told reporters before the match, which
was played in awful conditions on a rain-sodden pitch.
Roma have lost 14 games this season and are almost certainly
out of the race for the third Champions League spot but the club
have continued to back Enrique in the face of mounting
criticism.
"The first step is deal with this issue with him, convince
him and find out what the real reasons (for him thinking about
leaving) for this are," said Roma sporting director Walter
Sabatini.
"We want him to be our manager but if it isn't to be we will
have to choose someone else."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)