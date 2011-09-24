(Corrects spelling)

ROME, Sept 24 AS Roma coach Luis Enrique will not be drawn into making any dramatic changes after his side's slow start to the season, he said on Saturday.

"I'm not worried. I won't change my ideas about football, which is about playing attacking football," Enrique told reporters.

"The numbers are negative but I think we can turn the situation around."

Roma, who visit Parma on Sunday, have taken only two points from their first three games in Serie A and were beaten by Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League qualifying competition.

They were held 1-1 at home by Siena on Thursday after conceding a late equaliser.

"Coaches always depend upon results but I'm not worried about being fired," he added. "Everything seems more difficult when you don't get results.

"It takes time to get used to a new role but the players know what we have to do in attack and defence."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood: Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories