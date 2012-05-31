ROME May 31 Zdenek Zeman is set to be the new AS
Roma manager after Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani revealed
on Thursday that he was leaving his newly-promoted side.
"Zeman will go Roma, but a piece of his heart will always be
in Pescara," Sebastiani told Radio Manà Manà Sport.
"His choice (to go to Roma) was inevitable, because
returning to the capital was too attractive an offer for him."
Ansa news agency reported that Zeman and Roma had not yet
reached agreement over his contract and transfer targets.
However, Roma's managing director Claudio Fenucci made
confident noises to Roma Channel, the club's official television
station.
"Soon we will formalise the agreement with our new coach and
from there will begin the building of a team that I hope this
year will give great satisfaction to our fans," Fenucci said.
"We would like to move our project of a spectacular and fun
team forward."
Zeman, who was born in Prague but is a naturalised Italian,
managed Roma between 1997 and 1999, and the flamboyant style of
football his side played left a deep impression on theIR
supporters.
Pescara were promoted to Serie A last season with a team
that drew plaudits for their attacking style.
Roma lost 14 league matches last season under Luis Enrique
and failed to qualify for European competition.
(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)