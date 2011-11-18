ROME Nov 18 AS Roma defender Nicolas
Burdisso will have surgery on his knee on Sunday after
damaging ligaments while playing for Argentina in their 2014
World Cup qualifying match in Colombia.
"Nicolas Burdisso will rest tomorrow and be operated on on
Sunday to treat ligament and skeletal damage to his left knee,"
read a statement on the club's website (www.asroma.it) on
Friday.
The centre-half, who will be operated on by doctors from his
club Roma and the Argentina national team, is expected to be out
of action for several months.
Roma, who face Lecce on Sunday, are seventh in Serie A.
Argentina's 2-1 win in Colombia on Tuesday took them to second
place in the South American qualifying standings.
