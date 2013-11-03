TURIN, Italy Nov 3 AS Roma's 100 percent record in Serie A finally ended on Sunday when they were held 1-1 at Torino in their 11th game of the season.

Kevin Strootman put Roma ahead in the first half before Alessio Cerci's 63rd-minute equaliser ended goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis's run of seven successive clean sheets, a total of 744 minutes playing time.

Roma lead with 31 points from 11 games followed by Napoli and titleholders Juventus on 28 and Inter Milan on 22.

The only other goal Roma have conceded this season was in their third game against Parma, which they went on to win 3-1. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)