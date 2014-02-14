ROME Feb 14 AS Roma captain Francesco Totti is out of his side's Serie A clash with Sampdoria on Sunday due to a buttock injury he picked up during last weekend's Rome derby draw with Lazio.

"This morning Francesco Totti underwent medical tests that revealed the recurrence of pain in the left gluteal region due to a knock he picked up in the last Serie A match," the club said in a statement on Friday.

"The captain will rest for 48 hours before starting the rehabilitation process. Further tests are scheduled for the next few days."

Roma are second in Serie A, nine points behind holders Juventus.

They are due to play the Sampdoria match and their following home fixture with Inter Milan with the Curva Nord and Curva Sud sections of the Stadio Olimpico closed, after fans aimed "territorially discriminatory" chants towards Napoli supporters earlier in February.

The club have appealed against the punishment handed out by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Josh Reich)