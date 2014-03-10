March 10 AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia has conceded that his team have no realistic chance of catching Serie A leaders Juventus following Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Napoli.

"We're not mathematically out of the race, but to all intents and purposes we are. There's a significant gap," he told Roma's website (www.asroma.it) after his side dropped 14 points behind leaders Juventus who are on course for a third successive title.

"If we continue to take the field like that we're going to win a lot of games," he added. "The defeat wasn't the problem. We lacked effectiveness in front of goal and also a bit of luck. We definitely need to get back that killer instinct."

Garcia said he was also concerned about midfielder Kevin Strootman who was carried off in the first half with a knee injury. The Dutchman will undergo exams on Monday.

"His knee swelled up and we still can't know the severity of the injury. He took a heavy knock right in front of my bench," said Garcia. "The problem is in the left knee."

Garcia added that Roma hoped to have Francesco Totti available for their next game at home to Udinese on March 17.

Roma have scored only one goal in the last three games after the talismanic 37-year-old was sidelined with a buttock injury. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)