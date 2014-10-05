MILAN Oct 5 AS Roma captain Francesco Totti fuelled the controversy following his team's stormy 3-2 defeat by Juventus on Sunday, saying the Turin team always win "by hook or by crook".

Roma coach Rudi Garcia also complained that "in Turin the penalty area measures 17 metres" and joined the chorus for video technology to be used to help referees make difficult decisions.

Second-placed Roma were furious after leaders Juventus were awarded two first-half penalties for incidents on the edge of the penalty area, the first a handball by Maicon and the second a trip on Paul Pogba by Miralem Pjanic.

Roma also scored their first goal from a penalty.

"We are disappointed, things happened that have affected the outcome of the match, for years the same old incidents have been happening," Totti told Sky Sport Italia.

"I don't know if we are being beaten by the referees but we certainly weren't beaten by Juventus, they always win by hook or by crook," added the 38-year-old. "Juventus should play in their own league.

"The television pictures say everything, all of Italy should talk about it," added Totti, who, before last season's meeting in Turin said that Juventus "tend to get a bit of help".

Juve, demoted in 2006 for procuring favourable referees, always protest their innocence.

Garcia, who was sent off for arguing against Juve's first penalty, was slightly more diplomatic.

"There were so many different episodes but we lost through our own failings, we missed two great chances," he said, adding sarcastically that the Juventus Stadium penalty area was larger than the official 16.5 metres from the goal line.

"Of course, the penalty areas in Turin are 17 metres long," he said.

"But this is the time to help the referee; in the case of the phantom goals and to know if a foul is inside the penalty area. It's time to give technological help."

Serie A does not use goal-line technology, although it has adopted UEFA's system of having additional assistant referees, one on each goal line.

"It was a match where anxiety took over," added the Frenchman.

"We lost possession too often in the first half. If they had not made it 2-2 in first-half stoppage time, the second half would have been completely different," added Garcia, whose side led 2-1 until Carlos Tevez levelled with the last kick of the first half.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci described his winning volley as "the most beautiful and important of my career" and said that the titleholders had shown great character.

"When we were behind, we responded like the great team that we are," he said. "Once again, we showed that Juve are the strongest." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne)