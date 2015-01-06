MILAN Jan 6 AS Roma boosted their Serie A title challenge with a 1-0 win at Udinese on Tuesday amid controversy over whether Davide Astori's header had crossed the line for the game's only goal.

Astori's header from a Francesco Totti free kick bounced down off the underside of the crossbar and into the arms of Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezas in the 17th minute.

Referee Marco Guida initially appeared to wave play on but then seemed to change his mind and awarded the goal amid angry Udinese protests.

Goal-line technology is not used in Serie A, although the Italian league employs additional assistant referees, a system pioneered by UEFA featuring an extra official on each goal line.

Television replays were inconclusive because of a goal post obstructing the view of the ball.

There was more controversy in the second half when Panagiotis Kone appeared to be bundled over by Urby Emanuelson but the home team's appeals for a penalty were turned down.

The win drew Roma level on 39 points with Serie A leaders Juventus, who host Inter Milan later on Tuesday (2000 GMT). (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)