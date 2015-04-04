ROME, April 4 Miralem Pjanic's first-half strike gave AS Roma a 1-0 win over Napoli in Serie A on Saturday, their first home victory for more than four months.

Second-placed Roma are now 11 points behind Juventus who entertain Empoli later on Saturday.

The home team scored in the 25th minute when Alessandro Florenzi set up Pjanic after a string of precise passes and his low shot beat keeper Mariano Andujar.

Pjanic was also on target when Roma last won at home, against Inter Milan in November. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)