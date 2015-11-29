MILAN Nov 29 AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia said he could find nothing positive in his side's 2-0 defeat against Atalanta on Sunday as speculation mounted about the Frenchman's future.

Although Roma's sporting director Walter Sabatini said that Garcia's job was secure following the match, Italian media reported that he had been given the next two matches to stay in the post he has occupied for two-and-a-half years.

"There's not much we can take from this afternoon," said Garcia after a dismal performance which came in the wake of last Tuesday's 6-1 hammering by Barcelona in the Champions League.

"We didn't have the right attitude and let Atalanta dictate the pace of the game. We made too many errors."

"It's been a tough week, but this group can now show its worth in emerging from a bad spell," he added.

"I won't give up, I'm a fighter. I'm angry and disappointed, but that anger will help us get through this period. I'm right behind my players, but we had to do better today."

"I have faith in this group and we can only answer these questions on the pitch. We need to keep our mouths shut, work hard and show humility, now more than ever."

Sabatini admitted that it was a "dramatic moment" for the club, who have finished as Serie A runners-up in each of Garcia's two full seasons in charge.

"The coach is doing his job well, but he is not getting the rub of the green," he told reporters.

Before the match, Sabatini said that the decision to replace goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with Morgan De Sanctis had nothing to do with the Pole's description of Barcelona's performance last Tuesday as "beautiful to watch".

"We are not penalising a player because he expressed an opinion on Barcelona's performance," he said. "De Sanctis and Bogdan Lobont are reliable and with players of this quality a change can happen." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)