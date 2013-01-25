ROME Jan 25 AS Roma could be without striker Mattia Destro for as long as two months after the club said the knee injury he picked up in midweek was worse than initially thought.

The 22-year-old suffered strains to his right ankle and left knee during Roma's 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the first leg of the Italian Cup semi-final on Wednesday, but tests by club doctors revealed more significant damage to his knee.

"The player underwent two rounds of tests which identified a tear to the lateral meniscus in his (left) knee. He will therefore require an operation," Roma said on their website (asroma.it) on Friday.

Destro has had a hard first season in the Italian capital after joining from Siena, scoring only four goals in 16 appearances.

Roma, who are eighth in Serie A on 33 points, take on Bologna on Sunday (1130 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Justin Palmer)