Dec 1 Kevin Strootman rescued AS Roma's unbeaten record in Serie A when he scored in the 90th minute to give them a 1-1 draw at Atalanta on Sunday.

Davide Brivio had given Atalanta the lead early in the second half with a free kick which went under the wall and caught Roma goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis napping.

Roma moved on to 34 points from 14 games, level with leaders Juventus who host Udinese in the evening game (1730).

Inter Milan were on the wrong end of a late goal as they were held 1-1 at home to Sampdoria, Renan equalising in the 89th minute to cancel out Fredy Guarin's opener.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)