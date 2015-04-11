ROME, April 11 Recent disagreements between AS Roma's players and their supporters were just a 'lovers' tiff', coach Rudi Garcia said on Saturday.

Roma's players avoided celebrating their winning goal against Napoli last week near the hardcore fans in the Curva Sud (South Curve), apparently because they were unhappy with recent criticism of their performances.

But coach Rudi Garcia said on Saturday that he was confident that there was no long-term damage to the relationship.

"What happened between the Curva and the players is the same sort of thing as a lovers' tiff," he told reporters.

"When two sides love each other they can have disagreements. Of course, we all want to see players playing with character, that's normal.

"It means there's life and love felt between the players and the fans."

Roma, second in Serie A, won only one out of 10 league games in a recent run, allowing leaders Juventus to establish a 14-point lead at the top. Since then, they have staged a mini-revival with 1-0 wins over Cesena and Napoli.

Garcia, whose side visit Torino on Sunday (1300 GMT), also criticised Serie A's disciplinary system, where decisions are made less than 24 hours after each round of matches has finished.

"I'd just like to point out one thing: in the Italian sports justice system there's one man ruling on all the events of the previous weekend," he said.

"In other countries there's a panel who discuss things. I think that's an area where we could improve."

However, Garcia did not directly refer to last week's decision ordering Roma to shut the Curva Sud at the next home game.

The sanction came after fans displayed banners which insulted the mother of Napoli fan killed in violent clashes last year. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)