ROME, April 18 AS Roma coach Rudy Garcia is focusing only on Sunday's game against relegation-threatened Atalanta and is not thinking about the results of his team's Serie A rivals.

"My only concern is Atalanta," Garcia told a news conference on Saturday.

"They have done well as of late and have greatly improved their chances at avoiding relegation at the end of the season."

Roma have dropped to third place in the standings for the first time since Garcia started coaching them last year, trailing city rivals Lazio, who face runaway leaders Juventus on Saturday, by one point.

"I never heard one of my players talk about this (falling to third place) during the week," Garcia said. "We have to win our game and see what will happen elsewhere."

Roma are without midfielders Daniele De Rossi, who is suspended, and the injured Miralem Pjanic but should welcome Seydou Keita back as well as captain Francesco Totti, who has not played in the last three games.

"He (Totti) is healthy and practised without having any problems the entire week," Garcia said. "We all know how important the captain is when he's close to 100 percent."

