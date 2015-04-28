MILAN, April 28 AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia has responded angrily after a video filmed by a supporter suggested that substitute Seydou Doumbia failed to warm up properly during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Inter Milan.

The four-minute video showed the out-of-form striker, who has failed to score since joining the club in January, standing calmly by the corner flag, barely flexing a muscle while a team mate ran up and down the touchline.

Garcia said the supporter who filmed Doumbia was "rooting around in the bin" and added the Ivorian had fully warmed up in the dressing-room at halftime.

"This so-called 'fan' ... where was he during the 14 minutes at halftime when Seydou Doumbia did the warm-up that we asked so that he would be ready?", explained Garcia.

"This is a case of someone rooting around in the bin," added the Frenchman, banging on the table. "The boy is relaxed and I expect him to score soon."

Roma paid CSKA Moscow 15 million euros ($16.46 million) for Doumbia who had a prolific scoring record with the Russian club but has failed to settle in Serie A.

Garcia's team, seen as title challengers in the first half of the season, have faded badly since the winter break, dropping to third and are in danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Napoli, who are fourth and outside the Champions League places, have closed the gap on Roma to two points following their 4-2 win at Sampdoria on Sunday.

"If we win all our remaining games we'll mathematically qualify for the Champions League group stage," said Garcia.

"I hope the lads are aware of that and I'm sure they know. We want to achieve that.

"It'll be better if we do so by finishing second. I'm relaxed, motivated and determined. We'll fight as one. I believe in these players and this group."

Roma next visit sixth from bottom Sassuolo on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)