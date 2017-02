ROME May 11 Luis Enrique has quit as manager of AS Roma, putting an end to a troubled reign in charge of the Serie A side, the club's general director confirmed on Friday.

"At a certain point it wore him out and he felt the need to stop," general director Franco Baldini told Sky.

"He won't be training anywhere next season. We invited him to take all the time he needed to decide, hoping right until the end that he would stay."

Italian media had reported Enrique's departure on Thursday, but neither the club nor the Spanish coach confirmed the news.

