ROME Jan 14 Italian club AS Roma confirmed on Thursday that they had named Luciano Spalletti as their new coach, replacing Rudi Garcia who was sacked the day before.

Roma said that Spalletti, who coached the side from 2005 to 2009, would take charge of the team immediately. Garcia was dismissed after a slump in form saw his side drop to fifth in Serie A, seven points behind leaders Napoli. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Zurich; editing by Andrew Roche)