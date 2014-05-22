ROME May 22 AS Roma goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis will be out of action for two months while he recovers from elbow surgery, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

"The operation was a complete success," the club said in a statement on their website (asroma.it).

"The player will observe seven days of complete rest before beginning his rehabilitation. He is expected to recover in approximately two months."

De Sanctis missed only two league games and kept 21 clean sheets for Roma as they finished second to champions Juventus.

The 37-year-old stopper had been suffering from continual pains in his elbow over recent months and should be back in time for pre-season training in the United States in July. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)