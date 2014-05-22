UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ROME May 22 AS Roma goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis will be out of action for two months while he recovers from elbow surgery, the Serie A club said on Thursday.
"The operation was a complete success," the club said in a statement on their website (asroma.it).
"The player will observe seven days of complete rest before beginning his rehabilitation. He is expected to recover in approximately two months."
De Sanctis missed only two league games and kept 21 clean sheets for Roma as they finished second to champions Juventus.
The 37-year-old stopper had been suffering from continual pains in his elbow over recent months and should be back in time for pre-season training in the United States in July. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
