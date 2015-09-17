Sept 17 Roma's on-loan Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could be out for up to six weeks after injuring his left hand in the Serie A side's 1-1 Champions League draw at home to Barcelona on Wednesday.

Szczesny, who joined Roma in July on a season-long loan from Arsenal, was substituted in the 50th minute of the Group E game after a collision with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez at the Olympic Stadium.

Roma said in a statement that tests had shown the Pole, who had started all four of the club's competitive games this season, had not broken a finger on his left hand as feared but had suffered ligament strain.

"It is estimated that Szczesny, who has so far made 23 appearances for the Polish national side, will be out for between four and six weeks," Roma added. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Lovell)