Jan 11 Veteran AS Roma forward Francesco Totti vowed to play on for another two years in a light-hearted birthday message to his former team mate Daniele Conti.

Totti, 39, has spent his entire career at the Italian capital club while the 37-year-old Conti left Roma to join Cagliari in 1999.

"You're getting old... I've heard that you're training to become a coach... I'm playing two more years, so if you want me to play (for you), I'm coming," Totti said.

Totti made his Serie A debut in 1992 and became Roma captain in 1998.

He has played 592 games in Italy's top flight, third on the all-time list behind AC Milan's Paolo Maldini (647) and Inter's Javier Zanetti (615).

Totti returned to action in Roma's 1-1 draw against AC Milan on Saturday following a thigh injury that had kept him out of the team since late September.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Agnieszka Slupska in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)