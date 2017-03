Jan 6 Serie A's leading scorer Giuseppe Rossi has suffered a second degree sprain to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, Fiorentina said on Monday.

Rossi has had two operations on anterior cruciate ligament damage to the same knee, effectively costing him two years of his career, and Fiorentina feared the worst after he limped out of Sunday's 1-0 win over Livorno following a challenge by Leandro Rinaudo.

The club did not say how long the Italy striker, who has scored 14 league goals in his comeback campaign this season, would be sidelined with his latest injury.

"For a correct valuation of the extent of the damage and the outlook, a visit to a specialist will take place in the next few days," Fiorentina said in a statement. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)