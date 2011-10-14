ROME Oct 14 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Serie A matches (times GMT):
* Inter Milan's woes continue with the news that striker
Diego Forlan could be out for up to two months after pulling a
hamstring in Uruguay's World Cup qualifying match against
Paraguay on Tuesday.
Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder, who missed the
controversial 3-0 home defeat by Napoli two weeks ago, has
recovered from injury for the testy trip to Catania in
Saturday's early game (1600) with the Nerazzurri hovering just
above the drop zone.
President Massimo Moratti has denied reports of a possible
loan return of Anzhi Makhachkala forward Samuel Eto'o during the
long Russian winter. "I know absolutely nothing abut this. It's
a strange idea and not worth talking about because it's about 90
percent impossible to work out," he told www.inter.it.
* AS Roma go into Sunday's derby against Lazio (1845)
without skipper Francesco Totti who is out with a thigh strain.
Roma, who are sixth in Serie A - one place above their city
rivals - after recovering from a shaky start to the season under
new coach Luis Enrique, are likely to be without Chilean
playmaker David Pizarro who also has a thigh injury.
Lazio striker Miroslav Klose is likely to be fit. The
33-year old, who is recovering from the knee injury that forced
him to pull out of Germany's squad for Tuesday's final Euro 2012
qualifier against Belgium, has scored three goals in his first
five Serie A games.
Lazio have not beaten Roma since 2009.
* AC Milan managing director Adriano Galliani has denied the
club's players are feeling low after strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic
and Antonio Cassano said they were stressed during international
week.
"I'm not a psychologist," Galliani told reporters after
Cassano was reported as saying he wanted to quit in three years.
"I've spoken to the players and everything's going well."
The champions, who are 15th after struggling with an
early-season injury crisis, have Kevin-Prince Boateng suspended
after his late dismissal in the 2-0 defeat at Juventus but
welcome back defender Ignazio Abate and Robinho for the visit of
in-form Palermo on Saturday (1845).
* Leaders Juventus expect in-form Claudio Marchisio to be
fit for the trip to Chievo Verona on Sunday (1300). The
midfielder, whose dramatic late goals downed AC Milan two weeks
ago to confirm Juve's title credentials, scored in Italy's Euro
2012 qualifying draw in Serbia but missed Tuesday's home match
against Northern Ireland with a sprained ankle.
(Reporting by Richard Allen; Editing by Clare Fallon. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more Italian soccer