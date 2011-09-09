- ROME, Sept 9 Brief news ahead of the
opening weekend of the delayed Serie A season.
* Juventus, who finished a disappointing 7th last season,
entertain Parma on Sunday (1330) for the first Serie A match in
their new stadium, the first to be owned by an Italian club.
Montenegro striker Mirko Vucinic is an injury doubt but
Fabio Quagliarella, who missed much of last season with cruciate
ligament damage, and 36-year-old Alessandro Del Piero are
expected to lead the attack.
"I'm saving my goal for Sunday," Del Piero said after
failing to hit the target in the 1-1 stadium opening friendly
against Notts County on Thursday.
* New signings Uruguayan Diego Forlan and Mauro Zarate will
compete for one of the forward spots for the trip to Palermo on
Sunday (1600 BST) after the departure of Samuel Eto'o and Goran
Pandev.
New coach Gian Piero Gasperini has retained the talents of
Wesley Sneijder after a summer's flirtation with Manchester
United.
"There was a moment when I was very close to United," the
Dutchman told NUsport magazine. "But then nothing happened.
Maybe they didn't believe enough in me."
* Napoli, who eventually finished third last season after
flirting with top spot in March, travel to Cesena on Saturday
(2045) with high hopes of another successful season having
strengthened their squad with the signings of Swiss midfielder
Gokhan Inler and Macedonian striker Goran Pandev.
Uruguayan midfielder Walter Gargano is suspended but Hugo
Campagnaro, who suffered injuries in a head-on car crash in
native Argentina in the summer, is expected to play at the back.
"It's good that people are behind us but I hope not too much
is expected," coach Walter Mazzarri told Italian Sky TV.
* Much-changed Roma go into their first league fixture
against Cagliari on Sunday (1600) with a new American owner
(Thomas DiBenedetto), a new Spanish coach (Luis Enrique) and a
new bunch of exciting young players including Bojan Krkic
(Barcelona), Fernando Gago (Real Madrid), Erik Lamela (River
Plate) and Miralem Pjanic (Marseille).
One old face still around though is Francesco Totti, who
looks set to captain the Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico
after finally managing some positive words for his inexperienced
coach who had come in for early criticism following his
substitution of Totti in Roma's shock exit from the Europa
League.
"Everyone has to get behind the manager and the club for the
good of Roma," he wrote on his personal blog. "I am Roma's
number one fan."
* Fiorentina will be counting on a return to form from
striker Alberto Gilardino as they kick of the new season at home
to Bologna on Sunday (1600).
The Italian was dropped for the Euro 2012 qualifier against
Slovenia on Wednesday because "he was not in the right frame of
mind in training" according to national team coach Cesare
Prandelli.
"What rubbish", said Sinisa Mihajlovic of the comments made
by his Viola predecessor. "I'd like to see how (Antonio) Cassano
and (Mario) Balotelli train." Better news for the Serbian coach
is an expected new deal for Italy midfielder Riccardo Montolivo
and the return from injury of starlet Stevan Jovetic.