- ROME, Sept 9 Brief news ahead of the opening weekend of the delayed Serie A season.

* Juventus, who finished a disappointing 7th last season, entertain Parma on Sunday (1330) for the first Serie A match in their new stadium, the first to be owned by an Italian club.

Montenegro striker Mirko Vucinic is an injury doubt but Fabio Quagliarella, who missed much of last season with cruciate ligament damage, and 36-year-old Alessandro Del Piero are expected to lead the attack.

"I'm saving my goal for Sunday," Del Piero said after failing to hit the target in the 1-1 stadium opening friendly against Notts County on Thursday.

* New signings Uruguayan Diego Forlan and Mauro Zarate will compete for one of the forward spots for the trip to Palermo on Sunday (1600 BST) after the departure of Samuel Eto'o and Goran Pandev.

New coach Gian Piero Gasperini has retained the talents of Wesley Sneijder after a summer's flirtation with Manchester United.

"There was a moment when I was very close to United," the Dutchman told NUsport magazine. "But then nothing happened. Maybe they didn't believe enough in me."

* Napoli, who eventually finished third last season after flirting with top spot in March, travel to Cesena on Saturday (2045) with high hopes of another successful season having strengthened their squad with the signings of Swiss midfielder Gokhan Inler and Macedonian striker Goran Pandev.

Uruguayan midfielder Walter Gargano is suspended but Hugo Campagnaro, who suffered injuries in a head-on car crash in native Argentina in the summer, is expected to play at the back.

"It's good that people are behind us but I hope not too much is expected," coach Walter Mazzarri told Italian Sky TV.

* Much-changed Roma go into their first league fixture against Cagliari on Sunday (1600) with a new American owner (Thomas DiBenedetto), a new Spanish coach (Luis Enrique) and a new bunch of exciting young players including Bojan Krkic (Barcelona), Fernando Gago (Real Madrid), Erik Lamela (River Plate) and Miralem Pjanic (Marseille).

One old face still around though is Francesco Totti, who looks set to captain the Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico after finally managing some positive words for his inexperienced coach who had come in for early criticism following his substitution of Totti in Roma's shock exit from the Europa League.

"Everyone has to get behind the manager and the club for the good of Roma," he wrote on his personal blog. "I am Roma's number one fan."

* Fiorentina will be counting on a return to form from striker Alberto Gilardino as they kick of the new season at home to Bologna on Sunday (1600).

The Italian was dropped for the Euro 2012 qualifier against Slovenia on Wednesday because "he was not in the right frame of mind in training" according to national team coach Cesare Prandelli.

"What rubbish", said Sinisa Mihajlovic of the comments made by his Viola predecessor. "I'd like to see how (Antonio) Cassano and (Mario) Balotelli train." Better news for the Serbian coach is an expected new deal for Italy midfielder Riccardo Montolivo and the return from injury of starlet Stevan Jovetic.