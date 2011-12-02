MILAN Dec 2 Brief news from Serie A ahead of this weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):

- - -

Genoa coach Alberto Malesani has hit out at suggestions that he has lost interest and is indifferent to his job.

"Just because I don't jump up and down on the bench or celebrate, doesn't mean I'm not interested," Malesani told reporters after a week of criticism of the team's performances.

"I am respectful, I don't make a fuss about what is written, I can be pleasant or unpleasant but I'm sincere; I'm not indifferent."

Ninth-placed Genoa host titleholders AC Milan on Friday (1945).

- - -

AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri said he was happy that club president Silvio Berlusconi was going to became more involved in the club following his resignation as Italian Prime Minister.

"In fact, he has always been the president. I hope he comes more often to Milanello (the club headquarters) as his presence brings something extra to the atmosphere," Allegri said.

- - -

Fiorentina playmaker Riccardo Montolivo is unlikely to leave the club in the January transfer window despite being linked with AC Milan and Juventus, his representative Giovanni Branchini said.

"At the moment, there is nothing happening and there are no options," Montolivo told Sky Sports Italia. "The transfer speculation is just media talk."

Fiorentina host AS Roma on Sunday (1400).

- - -

Inter Milan can still win Serie A despite their dismal start, Esteban Cambiasso told the club's website (www.inter.it).

"The championship is very well balanced and that makes us believe," Cambiasso said. "We need a few good results in a row and we will be up among the leaders, and then another championship will start."

Inter, who host third-placed Udinese on Saturday (1945), have climbed to 12th.

- - -

Unbeaten leaders Juventus will be without midfielder Andrea Pirlo for the first time this season when they host revitalised Cesena on Sunday (1400).

The 32-year-old Pirlo, ever present since he joined the club from AC Milan in the close season, picked up a fourth yellow card in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Napoli and is suspended.

